Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Jennifer Baldock Sells 5,798 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $76,359.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 326,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,662.58. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Jennifer Baldock sold 10,082 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $138,123.40.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 45,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Trending Headlines about Surgery Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Surgery Partners this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at an average price of $12.47 for proceeds of $254,388; he still holds 920,386 shares worth about $11.48M. Form 4 CEO Sale

CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at an average price of $12.47 for proceeds of $254,388; he still holds 920,386 shares worth about $11.48M. Negative Sentiment: CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at an average of $12.50 for roughly $110,838; post?sale ownership is 221,679 shares. Form 4 CFO Sale

CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at an average of $12.50 for roughly $110,838; post?sale ownership is 221,679 shares. Negative Sentiment: Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares at $13.17 for proceeds of $76,359.66; she retains 326,474 shares. Form 4 Baldock Sale

Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares at $13.17 for proceeds of $76,359.66; she retains 326,474 shares. Negative Sentiment: Marissa Brittenham sold 3,657 shares at $12.54 for about $45,858.78; post?sale holdings are 94,196 shares. Form 4 Brittenham Sale

Marissa Brittenham sold 3,657 shares at $12.54 for about $45,858.78; post?sale holdings are 94,196 shares. Negative Sentiment: Danielle Burkhalter sold 3,469 shares at $12.83 for about $44,507.27; she now owns 76,864 shares. Form 4 Burkhalter Sale

About Surgery Partners

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Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

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