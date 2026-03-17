Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) CAO Jonathan David Lanoy Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan David Lanoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,203.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.7%

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.93. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nature’s Sunshine Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.