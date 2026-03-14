90,817 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May $MAYM Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May (BATS:MAYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 15.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAYM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS MAYM opened at $32.30 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May Profile

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII – FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – May is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors LP. The fund is co-managed by Vest Financial LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as FLexible EXchange Options that reference the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust to create its portfolio.

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