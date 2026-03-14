Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Eni SpA $E

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 192,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 158,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

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ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.57. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6137 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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