Contrasting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burnham and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $258.11 million 0.36 -$21.45 million ($4.58) -5.90 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 3.04 $1.62 billion $0.56 53.15

Profitability

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Burnham. Burnham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Burnham and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham -8.03% 11.23% 7.11% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 5.21% 10.91% 4.07%

Volatility & Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Burnham and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Burnham on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

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Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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