Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Cibest by 527.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 266,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Cibest from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Santander cut Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Cibest presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $59.20.

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Further Reading

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