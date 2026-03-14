Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coupang by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.46 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

More Coupang News

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More.

Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More.

Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More.

Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds remain: recent quarterly results missed consensus on EPS and revenue, margins are thin and the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with a high trailing P/E, which can keep downward pressure absent clearer improvement in fundamentals. (Reference: analyst coverage and company Q4 commentary linked above.)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neil Mehta purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $56,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 52,978,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,631,169.52. This represents a 6.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 7,350,104 shares of company stock worth $136,566,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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