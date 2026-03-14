Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JNK opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.5246 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

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