Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.6%

ESLT opened at $871.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $354.68 and a 1-year high of $960.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $738.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.64.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

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