Citizens, Inc. $CIA Stock Holdings Boosted by Continental General Insurance Co.

Continental General Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,902 shares during the period. Citizens accounts for about 1.6% of Continental General Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Continental General Insurance Co. owned approximately 3.21% of Citizens worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 18.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citizens Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens

About Citizens

(Free Report)

Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

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