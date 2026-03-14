Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,113,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $27.28 on Friday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s payout ratio is 40.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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