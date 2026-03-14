Interval Partners LP Has $51.75 Million Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Interval Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,693 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for about 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Ferguson worth $51,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferguson by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,786,000 after acquiring an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Ferguson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ferguson by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 759,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 358,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ferguson Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FERG opened at $222.07 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $271.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.38.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Ferguson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

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