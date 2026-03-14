Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai Sells 5,700 Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EMR opened at $132.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

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Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after buying an additional 1,561,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

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About Emerson Electric

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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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