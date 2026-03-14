Mangrove Partners IM LLC Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,338,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,810 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 3.9% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mangrove Partners IM LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $35,692.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,646.38. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $448,130.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,532.58. The trade was a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 948,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,897,071. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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