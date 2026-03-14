Mangrove Partners IM LLC Invests $925,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

SOFI stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.