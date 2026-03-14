Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. $PACH

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 592,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

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Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACH opened at $10.18 on Friday. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Acquisition I

About Pioneer Acquisition I

(Free Report)

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ: PACH) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I’s activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

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