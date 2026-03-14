NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,648,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,350,000 after acquiring an additional 640,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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