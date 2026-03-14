Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires 54,647 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 538,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled a $250 billion multi-year plan to upgrade AT&T into an essential AI-era connectivity platform, led by Jeff McElfresh — a long-term growth narrative that supports higher revenue opportunity from enterprise AI, edge and hyperscaler connectivity. Meet the executive behind AT&T’s $250 billion bid to become essential AI infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T reiterated aggressive fiber and 5G expansion goals (including plans discussed publicly to reach many millions of locations by 2030), which investors view as positioning the company to capture AI-driven connectivity demand and higher-margin enterprise services. AT&T Inc. (T) Plans Major Fiber Expansion to 60 Million Locations by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched refreshed consumer wireless plans (Unlimited Your Way®) aimed at value and mix?and?match flexibility, a move that could stabilize gross adds and ARPU retention vs. rivals. AT&T Launches New Wireless Plans – Giving Customers More Value
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade (Arete to Neutral) and a $28 price target cited the company’s copper switch-off and improved cost profile, providing near-term technical/valuation support for the stock. Arete Upgrades AT&T (T) on Copper Switch-Off, Sets $28 Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a CAD?denominated long?term debt offering (CAD$1.25B at 4.50%), signaling continued access to capital markets to fund the buildout but also adding to its debt maturity profile. AT&T Completes CAD-Denominated Long-Term Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the scale and near-term cost of the $250B pledge — hiring, capex and execution risk could depress free cash flow and require sizable financing over years, which is a headline risk if revenue/efficiency gains lag. AT&T commits $250 billion investment to upgrade US telecom infrastructure for the AI era
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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