Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,716 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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