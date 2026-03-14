Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,969 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.