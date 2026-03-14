Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 63,738 Shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares $NTWO

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $4,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter valued at about $14,906,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares by 726.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,859,000.

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Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NTWO opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares ( NASDAQ:NTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

(Free Report)

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it does not currently engage in commercial operations and intends to identify and acquire a target company.

The company completed its initial public offering and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol NTWO in early 2021.

See Also

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