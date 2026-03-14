iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $2.42 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $4,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.69. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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