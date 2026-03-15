Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $46.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.