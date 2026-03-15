Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,662 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 7,895 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.1%

EBUF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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