Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 158,602 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 117,476 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Benjamin James Wells bought 59,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $38,809.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,225,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,384.55. The trade was a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Onfolio Stock Performance

ONFO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Onfolio has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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