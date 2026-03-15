AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,832 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 12th total of 22,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 109,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

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AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

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