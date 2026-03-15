Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $87,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

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Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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