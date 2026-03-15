Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $91,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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