CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,481,615 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 12th total of 1,844,834 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39.

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CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 366,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CECO. Northland Securities increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

About CECO Environmental

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CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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