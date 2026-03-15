iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $69,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 204,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $148.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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