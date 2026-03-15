Harrow, Inc. $HROW Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,855 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harrow by 345.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harrow during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 743.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Stock Performance
HROW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $54.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW
Harrow Profile
Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.
Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.
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