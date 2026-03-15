Harrow, Inc. $HROW Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,855 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harrow by 345.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harrow during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 743.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Performance

HROW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.