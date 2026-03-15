Braidwell LP Purchases 176,750 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Braidwell LP raised its position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,750 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up 1.9% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $63,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Glaukos by 4,970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $1,915,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,611.79. This represents a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $1,760,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,448.28. This represents a 44.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,202,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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