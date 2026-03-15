Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,342,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,617,000 after buying an additional 813,735 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,836.3% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 21,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $154,425,000 after buying an additional 191,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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