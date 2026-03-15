Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS is Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $35,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

More Mineralys Therapeutics News

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $529,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,105.62. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $6,748,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,376.08. This trade represents a 75.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 342,919 shares of company stock worth $11,755,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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