Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,157 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at $40,398,650.64. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BE opened at $154.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -406.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.