Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,157 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surging AI data-center demand + Brookfield backing: Reports say Bloom has a multi-year $5B financing deal with Brookfield to expand manufacturing from ~1GW to 2GW and is sitting on a large AI-driven backlog (~$20B reported), which supports revenue visibility and capacity expansion. AI-Fueled Power Demand and Brookfield Backing Might Change The Case For Investing In Bloom Energy (BE)
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind from data-center power constraints: Coverage of the “gigawatt bottleneck” for AI data centers highlights on-site and high-density power needs that play to Bloom’s solid-oxide fuel cell on-site generation pitch. That dynamic supports long-term demand. The Gigawatt Bottleneck: Power Constraints Define AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor writeups: Multiple bullish pieces and Substack analyses (OppCost, InsiderMonkey summaries) are circulating, reinforcing a growth narrative that some investors are buying into. Is Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / investment-ideas mention: Bloom is included in a Zacks investment-ideas roundup alongside other tech names — visibility but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SanDisk, Micron, Bloom Energy, Vertiv and Lumentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline: stock move recap — short-term price snapshot and volume context reported without new company-specific news. Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile / background pieces (founder KR Sridhar, sector comparisons) increase investor familiarity but are not immediate catalysts. KR Sridhar: Clean Energy Visionary, Bloom Energy Founder and CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: Commentary questions whether BE’s recent rally has priced in too much optimism given thin profitability and a high forward multiple, which can pressure the stock after big gains. Is Bloom Energy (BE) Pricing In Too Much Optimism After Huge Year To Date Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: FuelCell Energy and other fuel-cell players are targeting AI data centers with alternate DC fuel-cell solutions and carbon-capture combos — increased competition could pressure margins or bid dynamics. FCEL Targets AI Data Centers With DC Power and Carbon Capture
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of BE opened at $154.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -406.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Profile
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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