Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,594,000 after purchasing an additional 670,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,664,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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