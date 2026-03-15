Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $296.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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