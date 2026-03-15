ARP Global Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $62.28.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.