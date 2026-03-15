Brightlight Capital Management LP Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Brightlight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management accounts for 4.4% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acadian Asset Management were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,531,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $14,645,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the third quarter worth $18,479,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Acadian Asset Management

In other Acadian Asset Management news, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,190.62. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,799.20. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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