19,124 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by ARP Global Capital Ltd

ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.6% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.75. The firm has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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