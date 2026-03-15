Boone Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 167,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. LivaNova makes up about 2.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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LivaNova Stock Down 1.4%

LIVN stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

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About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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