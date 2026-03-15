BNP Paribas Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

BNP Paribas lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39,975.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 859,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 857,069 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 839,768 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

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