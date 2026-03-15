Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 151.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1,239.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 67.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

Birkenstock Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $37.44 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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