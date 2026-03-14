Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

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Visa Profile

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Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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