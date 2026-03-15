158,221 Shares in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSKY. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

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Paramount Skydance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSKY

About Paramount Skydance

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

See Also

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