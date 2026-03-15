BGSF Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) executives used the company’s fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call to outline how the business has changed following the sale of its professional division, while also discussing steps aimed at reigniting revenue growth in its remaining property management staffing operations.

Get alerts:

Shift to a property staffing-only company after professional division sale

Chief Financial Officer Keith Schroeder said fiscal 2025 was a “transformational year” for the company. Following the divestiture of the professional division, BGSF retired all outstanding debt, returned capital to shareholders through a $2 per share special dividend, and announced a $5 million share repurchase program. Schroeder said BGSF is now a “solely focused property management staffing organization,” operating debt-free and with a strong cash position.

Strategic initiatives: branding, PropTech support, and AI investments

Schroeder also noted the company continues to operate under a transition services agreement (TSA) related to the divestiture, which he said has been going well and is expected to conclude by the end of the first quarter.

President and Co-CEO Kelly Brown said the company is making a notable change to its go-to-market strategy: once the TSA is completed in April, the company plans to transition its website to BGStaffing.com. Brown said the company’s analysis of search trends and AI activity showed that including “staffing” in the name consistently ranks the company in the top three results for clients and job seekers, and management believes the change will improve SEO, clarify brand positioning, and increase marketing effectiveness.

Brown also described efforts to expand into “PropTech support” as an adjacent market. She pointed to a software partnership announced in February with Yardi, a property management technology platform. Through Yardi’s Independent Consultant Network, Brown said BGSF expects to pair its property management expertise with technology-enabled talent solutions by helping fill gaps related to software implementation and training.

In the Q&A session, Brown explained that Yardi’s model involves referring independent consultants when there is a need beyond what Yardi provides directly during implementation. She said BGSF will staff those requests by hiring and placing consultants and then billing for the work.

Brown said the company expects to start with a pool of roughly 8 to 12 consultants with existing Yardi experience and grow the group organically. She added that Yardi provides training resources for its consultant network, and that BGSF is not hiring inexperienced workers to train from scratch. Brown also said the work can often be done remotely, so the rollout is not expected to be driven by geography as much as by customer demand and referrals.

For fiscal 2026, Brown said early projections for this new PropTech initiative suggest first-year top-line revenue of roughly $1 million to $2 million, while also emphasizing the company is launching the service organically and expects to refine forecasting after seeing traction over the next few quarters.

Beyond PropTech, Brown said BGSF continues to optimize its AI investments to improve client and candidate experience while increasing front- and back-office efficiency. She described the company’s aim as combining talent and technology to deliver candidates faster and more efficiently. Brown also said BGSF plans to exhibit in June at two industry events: Apartmentalize (National Apartment Association) and the Building Owners and Managers Association International Conference, which management expects will support customer engagement and lead generation.

Fourth-quarter results: revenue declines, but cost actions narrow EBITDA loss

Schroeder said fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations was $22.0 million, down 9.4% from the prior-year quarter, which he attributed to lower billable hours and weak demand as property management companies and owners faced cost pressures.

Fourth-quarter gross profit was $7.7 million versus $8.7 million a year earlier. Gross margin was 35%, which Schroeder said was negatively impacted by $147,000 of out-of-period workers’ compensation costs. Excluding that item, he said gross margin would have been 35.6%, consistent with both the prior-year quarter and fiscal 2025 overall.

SG&A expense in the quarter was $9.3 million, down from $10.5 million in the prior-year period. However, Schroeder said the quarter included $403,000 of strategic review costs compared with $88,000 a year earlier. He also said SG&A was negatively affected by roughly $460,000 of out-of-period expenses, primarily related to medical expenses under the company’s self-insurance plan and items identified while finalizing the closing balance sheet for the professional division sale.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $947,000, compared with an EBITDA loss of $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Schroeder said the improved EBITDA result came despite about $1 million of lower gross profit tied to lower sales, and he credited significant selling, general, and administrative cost reductions implemented during fiscal 2025.

On earnings, BGSF reported a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.11 per diluted share. The company’s non-GAAP adjusted EPS loss from continuing operations was $0.09 per share, while consolidated adjusted non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was reported as $0.09 per share.

Cost structure, cash flow, and capital allocation

Schroeder said BGSF has been focused on three directives: top-line revenue initiatives informed by an independent consulting firm’s findings; aggressive resizing of general and administrative expense to match the standalone property staffing business; and additional SG&A reductions based on an organizational and incentive compensation study.

He said the company now estimates ongoing G&A costs at roughly $12 million, with public company costs estimated at approximately $2 million in earlier prepared remarks, and later characterized public company costs as about $2.5 million within that estimate. In Q&A, Schroeder said the fourth-quarter SG&A level was not reflective of what management expects in fiscal 2026 because the company was still supporting the divestiture and had not yet exited certain software and other costs.

Regarding sales-force and selling costs, Schroeder said the company has identified actions to reduce SG&A primarily in selling costs, with changes beginning in late first quarter and the full effect expected to benefit the business in the third quarter. He said annualized savings from those actions are approximately $1 million.

For fiscal 2025, Schroeder reported net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $117,000, which included a $5.2 million escrow receivable tied to the sale of the professional division. He said the company expects to finalize the settlement of the escrow in the second quarter. Capital expenditures were described as minimal at $138,000.

On share repurchases, Schroeder said BGSF bought 351,200 shares during fiscal 2025 for approximately $1.5 million. Total purchases to date were 522,000 shares for $2.4 million, he said.

Market tone and early-year sales trend

In response to analyst questions, Brown said customer feedback suggests more optimism and a greater willingness to spend on staffing and PropTech support services than a year ago. She also said any “catch-up” effect from deferred spending is likely to be modest, as customers have tried to manage with existing employees during tighter periods.

Schroeder added that top-line sales for the first two months of the new fiscal year were “slightly ahead” of fiscal 2025 and said the company expects fiscal 2026 full-year sales to exceed fiscal 2025 by “mid-single digits.” He also said the company began to see a positive trend late in the fourth quarter, with results better than typical seasonal effects in the last month of the year, while noting a snowstorm disrupted one week in February but the month still finished strong.

About BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc (NYSE:BGSF) is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF’s service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

Featured Stories