Navigator Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) executives said fourth-quarter 2025 results capped what management called “a steady finish to a dynamic year,” while signaling improved conditions heading into 2026 and limited direct exposure to the escalating conflict involving Iran and the broader Middle East.

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Fourth-quarter results and full-year records

For the fourth quarter, Navigator reported revenue of $153 million, flat sequentially and up 6% from the prior-year period. CEO Mads Peter Zacho said the year-over-year increase was driven primarily by 8% higher time charter equivalent (TCE) rates, partially offset by lower utilization.

Management cited average fourth-quarter TCE of $30,647 per day, slightly below the Q3 10-year high but 8% above the same period last year. Utilization was 90%, in line with the company’s benchmark and roughly flat sequentially, but below 92% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million in the quarter, down from $77 million in Q3 and roughly in line with the year-ago period. CFO Gary Chapman added that Navigator generated quarterly operating revenue of $152.8 million, quarterly EBITDA of $70.9 million, and fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million.

Chapman said 2025 was a record year for the company, including record annual adjusted EBITDA of $302.8 million and record annual net income of $100.2 million. For the quarter, net income attributable to stockholders was $18.5 million, with basic EPS of $0.28 and adjusted basic EPS of $0.32. Annual EPS was $1.49, which Chapman said was the highest since the prior cycle peak in 2015.

Balance sheet, liquidity, and financing activity

Navigator emphasized what it described as a strong balance sheet. Total available liquidity less restricted cash was $246 million at quarter-end, and Chapman said total liquidity including undrawn revolvers was $296 million at December 31, 2025. He added that total liquidity (including undrawn facilities) was around $300 million as of March 11, 2026.

Chapman highlighted several balance sheet items and cash uses during the quarter, including scheduled loan repayments, capital returns, and installment payments on vessels under construction. He also noted the company’s Morgan’s Point ethylene export terminal investment had an equity value of $245 million on the balance sheet and is now fully unencumbered after the remaining $4 million of terminal debt was repaid in December 2025.

On financing, Chapman said Navigator signed a five-year post-delivery secured term loan facility on March 2 for up to $133.8 million to finance up to 65% of the delivery and certain pre-delivery installments for two “Ethylene Panda” newbuilds. The facility was priced at a margin of 150 basis points plus SOFR, which management described as the lowest ever for Navigator. Zacho said similar attractive financings had been achieved and suggested more updates would follow.

Chapman said the company’s next priority is financing the remaining four newbuildings, with management targeting the remaining two Ethylene Panda financings in March or by April 2026, and financing for two ammonia-fueled ammonia carriers within the second quarter of 2026.

Chapman also discussed leverage metrics, including net debt to 2025 adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x and loan-to-value of 32% against the on-water fleet value (falling below 30% if attributing value to the terminal). He said 58% of the company’s debt was hedged or fixed at year-end, with 42% exposed to variable rates. Capital return policy, dividends, and buybacks

Management reiterated changes made in November to increase capital returns to 30% of net income (from 25%) and raise the fixed dividend to $0.07 per share (from $0.05).

Randy Giveans said that in the fourth quarter the company paid a $0.07 quarterly dividend totaling $4.6 million and repurchased more than 300,000 shares for $5.4 million at an average price of $17.68 per share. Looking ahead, the board declared another $0.07 per share dividend payable March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record March 23, 2026, again totaling $4.6 million.

Giveans said the company intends to use the variable portion of its capital return framework for additional share repurchases, citing that Navigator shares were trading “well below” its estimated net asset value “of north of $29 a share.” He said the company expected to repurchase $1 million of shares before quarter end so that dividends and buybacks together equal 30% of net income for the quarter.

Ethylene terminal: Q4 volumes down sequentially, record March expected

Navigator’s joint venture ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point posted fourth-quarter throughput of about 191,700–192,000 tons, down from 270,000 tons in Q3 but up from 159,000 tons in the year-ago quarter. Chapman said the terminal contributed a $0.9 million profit in the quarter.

Giveans attributed the sequential volume decline to softer European ethylene demand, inventory reductions by end users, and relatively tight vessel availability. Even so, he said it was “encouraging” to see new customers step in for spot cargoes to both Europe and Asia.

Both Oeyvind Lindeman and Giveans said March is on track to be an all-time record month for terminal volumes, with Giveans citing expectations of close to, if not more than, 120,000 tons. Giveans said that could drive a quarterly high in the first quarter of 2026.

On contracting, Giveans said two new offtake contracts have been signed in recent months, and management expects additional offtake contracts to be signed throughout 2026 as customers request updated terms for terminal services and shipping. Management did not disclose the specific duration or volume commitments in the new agreements, noting negotiations remain ongoing. Giveans said volumes would continue to be sold on a spot basis in the meantime and suggested strong spot demand in March would “bleed into April.”

Geopolitics and fleet positioning: “No vessels inside the Gulf”

A central theme of the call was the market disruption tied to the war involving Iran, with Lindeman noting that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and describing broad disruptions to shipping and Middle East energy exports. However, both Zacho and Lindeman emphasized that Navigator has no vessels inside the Hormuz Strait or positioned nearby in ballast waiting for a reopening.

Lindeman said that out of 55 vessels, only four had been engaged in Iraq LPG exports and that those vessels are on time charter, meaning hire continues to be paid even if temporarily idle. He added that those vessels had already secured alternative loading options, including LPG from South China and Australia.

Lindeman also argued that exposure for the global handysize segment is structurally limited, saying only about 3% of global handysize volumes originate in the Arabian Gulf. By contrast, he said Navigator’s earning days are primarily generated from North America and are diversified by cargo type: 67% petrochemicals, 21% LPG, and 12% ammonia.

Management outlined several dynamics it believes could support demand and ton-miles, including substitution effects favoring U.S. ethane-based ethylene production versus Middle East naphtha-based output, and longer-haul transportation for ammonia. Lindeman also pointed to Venezuela’s reemergence in LPG exports and said the company expects to contract handysize vessels for Venezuela LPG exports in the near term.

In Q&A, executives said they see limited risk of larger LPG carriers crowding out Navigator’s trades because Navigator focuses on cargoes such as ethane and ethylene that VLGCs cannot carry, and because VLGCs do not carry ammonia. Management said it expects both TCE rates and utilization to remain at or above fourth-quarter levels and anticipates Morgan’s Point exports strengthening toward, or above, the record volumes seen in Q3 2025.

Navigator also discussed fleet renewal and asset sales. Giveans said two older vessels were sold in January—the Navigator Saturn for almost $16 million (with a gain of over $10 million) and the Happy Falcon for $4 million (with a gain of almost $2 million)—with the roughly $12 million profit expected to be recognized in first-quarter 2026 results. Zacho described sales of older, typically unencumbered ships as a recurring part of the company’s business model that can release cash for capital returns.

Looking ahead, Zacho said the first quarter started “with business as usual,” while March brought “an entirely new dynamics,” and management expects to provide an update with first-quarter results in early May.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company’s fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator’s vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

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