Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 593.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,677,000 after buying an additional 745,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,780,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,238,000 after acquiring an additional 928,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,506,000 after acquiring an additional 364,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ICE opened at $159.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $383,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,566. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

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