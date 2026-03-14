Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,410,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 2,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talen Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,182 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Talen Energy Stock Up 1.5%

TLN stock opened at $316.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.32 and a 200-day moving average of $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $162.31 and a one year high of $451.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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