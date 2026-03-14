Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after buying an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,640,000 after acquiring an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,385,000 after acquiring an additional 191,590 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.83. The company has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.